Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 353,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 116,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.74%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

