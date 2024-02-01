Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,962,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,344,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after buying an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after buying an additional 153,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LTC Properties news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.13%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

