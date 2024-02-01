Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

