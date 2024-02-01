Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,307 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 236.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UGI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.