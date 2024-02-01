Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 982 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $104.25 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.