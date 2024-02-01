Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DBD opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $31.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

