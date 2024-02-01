Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 4,050.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,270 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $800,830.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,297.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 891,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $800,830.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,297.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,177,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,388,721. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

