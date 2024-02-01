Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,803 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,480,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $102.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $84.94 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

