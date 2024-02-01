Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,400 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 522,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 269,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $540.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FPI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FPI

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.