Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 230,448 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,448 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in Chewy by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chewy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.00, a PEG ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 0.94. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

