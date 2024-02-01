Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $27,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $446.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

