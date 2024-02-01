Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,911 shares of company stock valued at $141,060. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

