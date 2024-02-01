Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $3,663,432.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,300 shares of company stock worth $15,143,978. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,008,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,756,000 after buying an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nuvalent by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after acquiring an additional 124,786 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUVL opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.38. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

