NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $615.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $634.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

