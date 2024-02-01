NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,183 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $29,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $210.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.67.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

