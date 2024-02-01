NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Insider Chee Pheng Cheng Sells 60,000 Shares

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

Chee Pheng Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 56,250 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$85.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 167,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$25,125.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$375.00.

SFD stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.35.

NXT Energy Solutions ( TSE:SFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

