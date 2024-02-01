OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 21,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OFI Invest Asset Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,661 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.3% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $140.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

