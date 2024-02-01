Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $391.02 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $438.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.59 and a 200-day moving average of $401.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

