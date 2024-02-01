Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $395.87, but opened at $405.72. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $410.59, with a volume of 140,623 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.20.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

