Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $61.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Olin Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OLN opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

