OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
NYSE:OMF opened at $47.62 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71.
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
