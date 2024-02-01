OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $47.62 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

