ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of ONEOK worth $26,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
ONEOK Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67.
ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
ONEOK Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.
Insider Transactions at ONEOK
In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.