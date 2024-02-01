OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.05. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 304,231 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,864,568.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,864,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,028,015 shares of company stock worth $4,898,569 in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

OPKO Health Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $788.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 331,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.