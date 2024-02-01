Orla Mining Ltd. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OLA. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.09.

Shares of OLA opened at C$4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.95. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.90.

In related news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson purchased 37,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier bought 7,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. Corporate insiders own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

