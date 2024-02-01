Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,132,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 440.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

