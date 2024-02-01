Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 72,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 408,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPBI

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,185.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,185.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 440.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.