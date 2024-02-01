Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Richard Woodman Sells 27,764 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman sold 27,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($8.98), for a total value of £196,013.84 ($249,191.25).
Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Richard Woodman bought 2,239 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £15,449.10 ($19,640.35).
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Richard Woodman bought 25,326 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £133,214.76 ($169,355.15).
Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance
LON:PAG opened at GBX 704 ($8.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,066.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 439.18 ($5.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 639.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 548.15.
Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.
