Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 12-Month High at $478.53

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $478.53 and last traded at $478.04, with a volume of 38158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $476.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.