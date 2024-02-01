Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,877,353. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

