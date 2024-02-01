Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.52. 21,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 59,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Specifically, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $491.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,196,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 917,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 816,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

