Pflug Koory LLC Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $155.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
