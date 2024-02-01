Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 248.94%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after acquiring an additional 99,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
