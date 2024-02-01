Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.69.

Several analysts recently commented on PHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,171 shares of company stock worth $224,723 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHR opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

