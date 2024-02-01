Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,183,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,861 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $26,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Saturday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

