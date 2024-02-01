Pictet North America Advisors SA Makes New $640,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $615.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $634.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

