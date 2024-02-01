Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,932 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 154.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $184.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

