Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $120.97 and a 52-week high of $182.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.77.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

