Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Trading Up 19.3 %

PLUG opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Plug Power by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,763,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,435,000 after buying an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.