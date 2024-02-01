Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $95.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PII. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.90.

NYSE:PII opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Polaris by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

