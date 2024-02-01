PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,848 shares of company stock worth $3,256,725 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

