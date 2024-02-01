Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,442 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Steven Madden worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

SHOO stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

