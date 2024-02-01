Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 121,131 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog stock opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,036.91, a PEG ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $136.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $35,069,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

