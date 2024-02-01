Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.24. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares in the company, valued at $44,226,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,147 shares of company stock worth $940,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

