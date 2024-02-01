Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,197 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,197 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 23.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Avista by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

