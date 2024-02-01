Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

