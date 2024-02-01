Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $187.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,127,836 shares of company stock worth $158,622,054. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

