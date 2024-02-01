Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 466 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,153,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $117.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.97. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.49.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

