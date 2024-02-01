Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 486,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,102,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 369.3% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 43,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 386.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $706.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

