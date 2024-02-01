Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $208.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.49 and a 200 day moving average of $211.92. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

