Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NYSE NBXG opened at 11.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 10.95 and its 200 day moving average is 10.65. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of 9.31 and a 12 month high of 11.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

